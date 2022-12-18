Pompey slipped to 10th in the table following defeat at the hands of managerless MK Dons on Saturday.

Wins in their three games in hand can see them return to the play-off positions – and above Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

But with Danny Cowley’s side currently third-from-bottom in the division’s form table over the past 10 matches, there’s no guarantee those fixtures in hand will return maximum points.

With that said, it’s interesting to see how the so-called data experts see the Blues’ season unfolding.

Will Cowley’s side awake from their current slumber and take the division by storm in the new year?

Or will they see the season peter out, which many fans are worried about?

Well, we’ve turned to the Thirtyeightfive.com super computer to find out.

Here’s what we discovered...

