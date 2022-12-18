'Living in a world where Joey Barton is right - Bristol Rovers boss' prediction adds salt to Portsmouth's wound

That was Barton’s bold prediction back in August, after Danny Cowley’s side comfortably beat the Gas 3-1 win at Fratton Park – something which the Fratton faithful mocked at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But nearly four months later and the former Newcastle and Man City midfielder’s Nostradamus moment has rung true.

Heading into Christmas, Rovers are now two points and a place better off than Pompey – who dropped to 10th in the table after their first home defeat since January 31 against MK Dons.

Barton & Co’s cause was also helped by their 2-1 win at Charlton, with ex-Blues front man John Marquis at the double for the travelling Pirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw them extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games, with 11 points accumulated from their past five outings.

And from a wider perspective, Rovers have now suffered just one defeat in their past 12 games, securing 23 points in total as they maintain their position as a top three side based on form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Incidentally, Pompey are in the bottom three form table at the minute when their past 10 games are taken into consideration, with nine points gathered from a possible 30 and just a win against Forest Green Rovers to show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barton’s prediction coming true is something that many fans on social media have picked up on in the aftermath of the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to the Dons and their second successive loss.

@GavH_ commented: ‘Joey Barton was right’, while @jakemeyers2015 wrote: ‘The thing I hate most is we all have Joey Barton **** after his seemingly mad rant after the Bristol Rovers match, and yet it's looking more likely he may actually have been right (and I just threw up on my mouth saying that).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JackDavis10 added: ‘Living in a world where Joey Barton is right and Marquis scoring twice. If it’s not England it’s Portsmouth letting me down. Hate football.’

There is, of course, plenty of time left in the season to turn this particular ‘nightmare scenario’ around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey do have three games in hand on Rovers, after all. Although, the form table suggests that means very little at this moment in time. Damn it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They’re playing 4-4-2, the Cowleys. Sound. No problem,’ said Barton at the time, and after he mocked Cowley’s playing credentials.

‘It doesn’t take you were you need to get to, in my opinion.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, for your information, Joey, the Blues have been playing 3-4-3 in recent games. So, there…!

Oh dear, even with a system change, Barton is probably sitting this morning with a smug look on his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad