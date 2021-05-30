How the transition will work as new Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen arrives from MK Dons and Mark Catlin starts Topps role

And the Blues believe that will present no obstacle to Mark Catlin’s successor hitting the ground running at PO4.

Cullen is due to take up his post at Fratton Park next Tuesday after 12 years in his previous role.

The Blues have indicated they will have no problems in Cullen dealing with issues pertaining to the position he’s leaving as executive director at Stadium MK, in the coming weeks.

Pompey have struck up an agreement with their League One rivals, that the former EFL board member can spend time helping those taking on his duties to settle in.

As well as dealing with football issues in a 12-year stay with MK Dons, Cullen also handled the hotel and conferencing and events sides of the business which makes up their home.

The club are not directly replacing the former Norwich sales and marketing director, but have named Liam Sweeting as sporting director and Simon Crampton as performance director.

Pompey are aware there will be a crossover period, and are relaxed about Cullen handling those issues.

They see no reason that will impact his first pressing area of focus at Pompey, which is pushing on with recruitment ahead of Danny Cowley’s maiden full season at the helm.

That process is firmly underway under Catlin, and he will be on hand to help his successor bed in as he stays on as a Pompey director.

Catlin is taking up a position as general manager at Topps - the Michael Eisner-owned company renowned for sports trading cards - with Pompey paying MK Dons a compensation fee to bring in the man charged with shaping the club’s future.

