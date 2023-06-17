That’s according to The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who believes the signing of Will Norris will bring to an end the Blues pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Macey has remained John Mousinho’s long standing goalkeeping target after an impressive loan spell during the second half of the season. This saw the Luton stopper make 10 clean sheets in 21 outings during his six-month stay at Fratton Park.

Despite Pompey remaining optimistic about a deal for the Hatters keeper, they would turn their attention elsewhere - instead bringing in Norris on the opening day of the window.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough - keeping 11 clean sheets in 24 appearances for the Posh. Following his departure from Burnley, he arrived on a three-year deal at PO4.

And, according to Allen, his arrival will bring an end to Pompey’s interest in Macey and will instead turn their search for Norris’ number two.

Speaking on the latest Pompey Q&A: ‘We wrote about Will Norris about a month ago that he had emerged as an alternative to Matt Macey.

‘Macey’s situation was never going to be straightforward, purely from the fact he had 12 months left on his contract at Luton, then they got promoted to the Premier League and his wages went up as well and it complicated things a little bit.

Matt Macey.

‘Luton will have an overhaul of their goalkeeping department from Nottingham Forest last season, who did very well. It was never going to be straightforward because they bought him a year ago so they’re not going to suddenly let him go for nothing. All these things have gone around.

‘Norris was long earmarked as an alternative and that has been confirmed. He’s (Norris) has not come here to be a number two, he’s actually come here to be a number one. Macey is not going to happen now realistically.

‘The back-up keeper to Norris will be someone either very experienced who hasn’t played a lot recently or an up-and-coming youngster. The intern, they will be able to loan out Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward to non-league clubs for vital experience. That’s something we’ve been saying for a while now.

