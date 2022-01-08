The Pompey shirt-wearer whose movement behind the bowler's arm briefly stopped play in England's fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney

But the Blues’ fans brief TV appearance during the fourth day of England's fourth Test Down Under against Australia in Sydney will be one he hopes is quickly forgotten.

With the Aussies getting their second innings of the match underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground, play momentarily came to a halt as Aussie opener Marcus Harris spotting some movement behind England's James Anderson as he entered his delivery stride.

And as the BT Sports cameras panned a little closer to spot who exactly had caused the stoppage, it turned out to be a fan wearing a Pompey shirt!

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet after being made aware his movement had caused an interruption, the gentleman donning the star and crescent proceeded to make his way up a flight of stairs in the SCG stand, causing more frustration for Aussie opener Harris.

Finally, after politely being told what exactly he was doing wrong by a nearby spectator, the Pompey shirt wearer took to his seat and continued his conversation with mobile phone to ear.

In fact some observant Blues followers on social media were of the opinion he could have been receiving news of Danny Cowley's side's outstanding late comeback EFL Trophy second round win at Exeter City, so a temporary moment of forgetting his surroundings would have been more than understandable given how the cup tie panned out!

But whatever the reasoning, the supporter’s brief Ashes appearance Down Under is proof of Pompey's global reach. England closed day four at the SCG on 30-0, still requiring another 358 runs to complete an unlikely victory on the final day’s play.