Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of Pompey rivals Reading is facing further backlash from fans after reportedly agreeing to sell the Royals’ Bearwood Park training ground to Wycombe Wanderers.

The Athletic are reporting that Dai Yongge has agreed to the sale of the state-of-the-art facility, which cost £50m less than five years ago, to the Chairboys. Reports also suggest that Wycombe - who have had long ambitions to upgrade their current training facilities - could purchase Bearwood Park for half the price that it was built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training complex sits five miles away from Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium and is situated approximately 30 minutes away from Wycombe’s Adams Park.

In response to the news, Reading supporters’ pressure group, Sell Before We Dai, released a statement that read: 'The news that Reading FC owner Dai Yongge, his sister and fellow owner Dai Xiu Li, and CEO Dayong Pang, are selling our training ground shows that they never intended to sell the club. They’re intent on only one thing – killing Reading FC – a club with a proud 152-year history. This club is now firmly on life support.

‘But if Yongge, Xiu Li and Pang are killing the club, then Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig is an accomplice. He might not have pulled the trigger, but he’s helping the owners to hide the body.

'Selling one of Reading’s key assets makes the club even less attractive to a new owner – and almost certainly scares off potential investors who were already having to contend with Yongge’s unpredictability, all while leaving more chaos for fans, players and staff to endure.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: ‘It’s time for action. We’re calling on all Reading fans to gather tomorrow night (Friday) at 6pm outside Adams Park for a peaceful protest – and we’d invite all Wycombe fans who don’t want their club to become known as the new MK Dons to stand with us – because football has an ownership problem.

‘We know Reading fans are confused and worried. So are we. But one thing is clear: we will not give up in the fight for the future of our club.’