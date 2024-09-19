Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ex-manager has broken his silence after new appointment made at bet365 Stadium

The former manager of Pompey’s Championship rivals Stoke City, Steven Schumacher, has spoken out about his time at the Potters and subsequent dismissal.

Schumacher was relieved of his duties early on Monday morning, after his side lost 1-0 to Oxford United, ending just a ten-month spell in charge of the bet365 Stadium club. Two days after his dismissal, Narcis Peloch was announced as the new head coach and it is now set to be the man who leads the Potters when they face Pompey early next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recently-released statement via the League Managers Association, Schumacher spoke of his regret at being asked to leave the club and admitted he believed the squad he had assembled would go on to do really well.

Schumacher was at the bet365 Stadium for just ten months before his dismissal | Getty Images

“It came as a huge shock to me and my family to be told I had lost my job at Stoke City FC”, Schumacher confirmed. “The coaching staff and I have worked tirelessly over the last nine months, and for our journey at the club to be cut short is hugely disappointing.

“Our objective last season was to keep the club in the EFL Championship. We achieved what we set out to do, and the way that we ended the season gave me great confidence that we could achieve this season’s objectives.”

“We tried to create an atmosphere where everyone enjoyed coming to work and was committed to giving 100% every day. We won seven of our last ten competitive games, and started this season by winning four of the opening seven fixtures. In my opinion, after an encouraging start, we were only going to get better and I believe the squad assembled for this season will go on to do really well. I would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the club finished 17th at the end of last season, Schumacher oversaw two league wins and two EFL Cup victories, one of which was a 5-0 thrashing over fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, and the aggrieved former head coach believes that his ‘vision’ was successfully coming into play.

“It was clear that my vision of selecting young, hungry and energetic players to represent this great club was beginning to come to fruition”, the ex-Potters boss added.

“In playing the youngest ever Stoke City team in the Carabao Cup, we won the game by the highest margin away from home in 70 years. Following that feat I picked the youngest ever starting league team away at Plymouth Argyle. Unfortunately, the club have chosen to go in a different direction. However, I thank the Coates family for giving me the opportunity to work at Stoke City FC.

“Finally to the Stoke City FC fans. Thank you for the support you have shown my family and I over the last nine months. I do feel that we were starting to build a real connection between the supporters and the team, and I hope you were aware of how much it meant to me to be able to represent you on the touchline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel that I have learned a lot about myself, both as a person and as a manager over the last nine months. I will use this experience and take some time to reflect, recharge and be ready for the next challenge.”

Stoke’s first game under Peloch takes place this Saturday as they head to Hull City. The Potters will then welcome the Blues on Wednesday 2 October.