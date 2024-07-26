Hugely popular ex-Portsmouth trio back at Fratton Park - and more star names to follow
The popular pair are joined by Danny Rose as early confirmed attendees for the official launch evening of forthcoming book Played Up Pompey Four.
And all ticket proceeds from the event will go to two organisations close to the hearts of the Fratton faithful.
The trio are interviewed in the latest instalment of the popular series, which first hit the shelves in 2015.
Evans and Rose claimed the League Two title under Paul Cook in May 2017 in memorable final-day circumstances, with the former also winning the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley two years later.
Former captain Symons was part of the Jim Smith side which took Liverpool to a replay in the 1992 FA Cup semi-final, before missing out on the Premier League through goals scored in 1992-93.
They’ll be back on the south coast for the Friday, September 27 launch of Played Up Pompey Four in a newly-refurbished Victory Lounge.
And other ex-players are also expected to commit as the Fratton Park date approaches for the evening event, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
The Q&A will be hosted by Ian Darke and Andy Moon, two high-calibre broadcast journalists who need no introduction, with players taking questions from the audience.
Tickets are priced at £5 and are now on sale - with Pompey In the Community and the Pompey History Society both benefiting. They are available from bit.ly/playeduppompey4
Played Up Pompey Four, which goes on general sale on August 19, also contains extensive interviews with Harry Redknapp, Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, Mark Chamberlain, Kevin Harper, Brett Pitman, Steve Foster, Barry Horne and Jamal Lowe.
Other former players include Paul Hardyman, John McLaughlin, Paul Hall, Richie Reynolds, Tommy Youlden, Chris Burns, Kal Naismith, Adam Webster, Darryl Powell, Terry Brisley and John Armstrong.
The book can be ordered from Amazon or publishers Vertical Editions and, from August 19, will be available from Pompey’s club shop and local Waterstone’s.
