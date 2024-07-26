Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey favourites Gareth Evans and Kit Symons are returning to Fratton Park.

The popular pair are joined by Danny Rose as early confirmed attendees for the official launch evening of forthcoming book Played Up Pompey Four.

And all ticket proceeds from the event will go to two organisations close to the hearts of the Fratton faithful.

The trio are interviewed in the latest instalment of the popular series, which first hit the shelves in 2015.

Kit Symons is returning to Fratton Park for the Played Up Pompey Four book launch. Picture: Steve Morton, EMPICS

Evans and Rose claimed the League Two title under Paul Cook in May 2017 in memorable final-day circumstances, with the former also winning the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley two years later.

Former captain Symons was part of the Jim Smith side which took Liverpool to a replay in the 1992 FA Cup semi-final, before missing out on the Premier League through goals scored in 1992-93.

They’ll be back on the south coast for the Friday, September 27 launch of Played Up Pompey Four in a newly-refurbished Victory Lounge.

And other ex-players are also expected to commit as the Fratton Park date approaches for the evening event, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The Q&A will be hosted by Ian Darke and Andy Moon, two high-calibre broadcast journalists who need no introduction, with players taking questions from the audience.

Played Up Pompey 4 is coming out on August 19 | None

Tickets are priced at £5 and are now on sale - with Pompey In the Community and the Pompey History Society both benefiting. They are available from bit.ly/playeduppompey4

Played Up Pompey Four, which goes on general sale on August 19, also contains extensive interviews with Harry Redknapp, Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, Mark Chamberlain, Kevin Harper, Brett Pitman, Steve Foster, Barry Horne and Jamal Lowe.

Other former players include Paul Hardyman, John McLaughlin, Paul Hall, Richie Reynolds, Tommy Youlden, Chris Burns, Kal Naismith, Adam Webster, Darryl Powell, Terry Brisley and John Armstrong.