Pompey travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City in the Championship today.

John Mousinho's side sit rock bottom of the division after losing 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday last Friday. There was a hope that a win against relegation rivals QPR would be the catalyst to get their season up and running, but two defeats in four days to Cardiff City and the Owls have left the Blues desperate for points.

The run of bad form hasn’t been helped with the series of injuries Pompey have suffered in games. Against the Bluebirds, Nicolas Schmid had to make way after suffering a concussion injury, while Jordan Williams (hip) and Paddy Lane (Achilles) also came away from South Wales with problems.

Pompey have Hull today, Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, and then Preston North End next Saturday - before the international break comes. The injury picture isn’t expected to improve too much over that period.

Hull recently saw Liam Millar ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while talented goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is also unavailable for selection because of an ankle problem. Mousinho and Tim Walter, therefore, both have their work cut out when it comes to choosing their teams.

It's been more than 12 years since these two sides met in the Championship, with Pompey winning courtesy of goals from Chris Maguire and Joel Ward. Pompey have a decent record against Hull, too. Indeed, they have lost only once on their past 10 visits to Humberside, with their most recent clash being a 2-0 win in December 2020.

Here’s the latest injury news from both camps.

Ibane Bowat - Out The 22-year-old centre-back ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee as he took a shot on goal during training in September. The injury required surgey and has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Conor Shaughnessy - out Conor Shaughnessy hasn't played for Pompey since August 17 against Luton.

Conor Shaughnessy - out (continued) John Mousinho said: 'He is also about four weeks away. That area of the pitch has been difficult because of not having too many players available."