Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have just been given a sharp reminder of what pressures await them in the Championship following the news that Hull City have sacked their manager.

The Tigers have opted to part ways with Liam Rosenior, after he failed to deliver a place in the play-offs by three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old moved to the MKM Stadium in November 2022, signing a contract extension in December the following year which should have kept him with the club until 2026. When first joining the club, the Tigers were just one point above the relegation zone, with Rosenior ultimately guiding them to 15th place last season.

However, while Plymouth Argyle rejoiced in a 1-0 win over Hull on the final day of the season - which saw them retain their place in the Championship table - Rosenipr & Co surrendered their shot at a place in next year’s Premier League.

Speaking in his final interview as the Tigers head coach, Rosenior said: ‘The energy and intensity they put into the game, they deserved their win overall. Even though results didn’t go their way, we wanted to finish on a really positive note because that would have summed up the season. It has been a positive season but we couldn’t quite get over the line today.

“Part of me not quite expected it, but I knew we would be team that would have to learn on the job. Sometimes you can watch us play and we make so many young decision but we are so fearless in the way we play. It is out biggest strength but sometimes our biggest weaknesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad