And he wants to achieve it with the club which has finally given him the footballing ‘home’ he craved.

Along with Colby Bishop, the duo represent the Blues’ most bankable assets ahead of a crucial transfer window with 9-10 new faces targeted.

Morrell left Championship Luton to sign for Pompey in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee and has since amassed 73 appearances and scored once.

Yet, two years on, the Blues remain in League One, having twice failed to qualify for the play-offs during the midfielder’s time on the south coast.

And while he doesn’t want to leave Fratton Park, his desire to play at the highest level remains.

Morrell told The News: ‘I cannot sit here and say to you that I want to leave, that’s certainly not the case.

Joe Morrell admits he has ambitions to play in the Championship - preferably with Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I have said a million times it means a lot to me to play for Pompey, but, obviously, I want to play at the highest level I can.

‘Should something come up it would have to be a really, really good offer to consider because I really do feel at home here. When I signed I said I needed to find a home in football – and I have certainly found one here.

‘But you have to balance that with wanting to play at the highest level possible – and I am ambitious.

‘I am 26 years old, football is a young man’s game and I’m not a young man anymore. Not that I’m old, but at the end of my career I want to look at what I’ve achieved, how many trophies I’ve won, international caps, and the highest level I have played at.

‘I’ve played in six of the top seven divisions – and want to play in all seven.

‘I am not going to say I’m never going to leave this club or anything like that, I certainly love playing for Pompey and I don’t know what’s going to happen in the summer, but I don’t envisage anything crazy happening.

‘I don’t think you can say nothing’s going to happen, football’s such a fluid industry anything can happen at any time. We saw that when I signed, I had three options in one day, it changes so quickly.

‘All I can say is I love playing here and, for me, football utopia would be playing for Pompey in the Championship and above.

‘If I can do that, that would be something I’d look back at the end of my career and be really proud of.’

John Mousinho’s men face Wycombe on Sunday for their final match of a disappointing campaign.

And the winner of the Fratton Park encounter will seal eighth spot in League One.

Morrell added: ‘In the second half of the season I’ve felt good, I’ve been in a real rhythm.

‘I’m someone who wants to play every minute of every game and was in a really good run of that since Christmas.

