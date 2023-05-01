Portsmouth boss addresses ex-Luton and Bristol City man's Fratton future as Blues braced for summer transfer interest
John Mousinho admits he anticipates summer transfer interest in ‘improved’ Joe Morrell.
Yet Pompey’s head coach is adamant he wants the Wales international to remain and bolster Pompey’s promotion ambition next season.
Morrell has been a revelation since returning from the World Cup in December, revelling in regular first-team football, albeit when not suspended.
His excellent consistent form was evident shortly before Danny Cowley’s departure – and the midfielder has maintained that through Mousinho’s time at the helm.
When available, he has started every match under the Blues boss, returning at Derby on Saturday following a four-match ban and producing an assist and man-of-the-match display.
Nonetheless, Mousinho expects clubs to be eyeing the 26-year-old when the window reopens in June.
He told The News: ‘Considering his second half of the season, when he has been excellent for us, I would be surprised if there wasn’t interest in Joe.
‘He has also started the last two games for Wales – Croatia and Latvia – so there are going to be people watching him.
‘Should there be interest in him, it’s a compliment to Joe and everything we’re trying to do here. We’ll see what that looks like – hopefully Joe is still a player for us next season.
‘I know he wants to be, I know he’s really excited about what next season looks like. I’ve spoken to him a few times over the last few weeks.
‘I see Joe as a player coming into the prime of his career and he needs to embrace that role and become a leader. He must dominate 46 games in the league next year, however way he wants to do it.
‘That might sound strange for a player like Joe, who isn’t physically dominant, but certainly he can do it in terms of his ball retention and the way he goes about his business on the pitch.
‘He needs to make sure he stays on the pitch from an injury-prevention point of view, while there have been too many suspensions, which we have spoken to him about.
‘Joe’s getting better, he has really improved. To go into a really competitive Wales squad and not having played too many minutes into the World Cup, to becoming a starter is testament to the way he’s played and gone about his business.
‘He’ll be a really important part of Portsmouth Football Club.’
Morrell has made 34 starts and scored once this season, although missed five games since February through suspension.
And Mousinho rates his midfield talents highly.
Pompey’s manager added: ‘I like him as a more advanced midfielder because he can affect games a bit higher up the pitch and also score goals.
‘Particularly after Marlon’s injury, we’ve also asked him to sit in as a second six, which brings with it a bit less advancement up the pitch, but he has done that really well.
‘He has the ability to receive the ball from the back four and get us playing there as well. Joe’s a really good technical player and that versatility is a massive asset.’