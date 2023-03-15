‘I can’t say too much’: Key man’s perfect view as Portsmouth await appeal result over Ipswich Town striker

Pompey are awaiting the result of their appeal over the striker’s dismissal at Accrington on Tuesday night.

Pigott was dismissed in the 66th minute of the 3-1 win at the Crown Ground, after he converged with keeper Toby Savin when going through on goal.

That followed a first-half red card for Accrington’s Lukas Jensen for a professional foul on Paddy Lane, as he broke clear.

Pompey top scorer Colby Bishop believes he had a perfect vantage point to see what unfolded against his former club.

Bishop was stood at close range to the incident and felt he had a good handle over what unfolded.

He reckons that has to be considered by the panel who will assess the appeal, when they come to their decision.

Colby Bishop is shocked at Joe Pigott's Accrington dismissal.

Bishop aired his frustration over the potential for his team-mate to be hit with a three-match ban over dismissal.

Pompey’s 20-goal top scorer also had a perfect view of Jensen’s 10th-minute red card, which was disputed by Accy boss John Coleman.

It was Bishop’s clever play which drew attention from Matt Macey’s ball forward and allowed Lane to escape behind the Accrington defence, leading to the advancing Jensen taking out the winger.

Bishop said: ‘The first one, in my opinion, it’s a red card because if he doesn’t take him out we’ve got an open goal.

‘The second one, I’m going to be honest, I really don’t think it is a red card.

‘I think Pigs has slid and hit the ball into the keeper.

‘I was literally two yards away from it and his foot has gone through and hit the keeper.

‘That is natural when you go for a ball.

‘I can’t say too much. It’s a tough one, isn’t it, because I can’t have a full opinion on it, but I don’t think it was a red card.’

