‘I can’t say too much’: Key man’s perfect view as Portsmouth await appeal result over Ipswich Town striker
Joe Pigott’s red card innocence has been pleaded as he waits to hear his appeal fate.
Pompey are awaiting the result of their appeal over the striker’s dismissal at Accrington on Tuesday night.
Pigott was dismissed in the 66th minute of the 3-1 win at the Crown Ground, after he converged with keeper Toby Savin when going through on goal.
That followed a first-half red card for Accrington’s Lukas Jensen for a professional foul on Paddy Lane, as he broke clear.
Pompey top scorer Colby Bishop believes he had a perfect vantage point to see what unfolded against his former club.
Bishop was stood at close range to the incident and felt he had a good handle over what unfolded.
The 26-year-old believes Pigott went in and claimed the ball, with his momentum then carrying him into Savin.
He reckons that has to be considered by the panel who will assess the appeal, when they come to their decision.
Bishop aired his frustration over the potential for his team-mate to be hit with a three-match ban over dismissal.
Pompey’s 20-goal top scorer also had a perfect view of Jensen’s 10th-minute red card, which was disputed by Accy boss John Coleman.
It was Bishop’s clever play which drew attention from Matt Macey’s ball forward and allowed Lane to escape behind the Accrington defence, leading to the advancing Jensen taking out the winger.
Bishop said: ‘The first one, in my opinion, it’s a red card because if he doesn’t take him out we’ve got an open goal.
‘The second one, I’m going to be honest, I really don’t think it is a red card.
‘I think Pigs has slid and hit the ball into the keeper.
‘I was literally two yards away from it and his foot has gone through and hit the keeper.
‘That is natural when you go for a ball.
‘I can’t say too much. It’s a tough one, isn’t it, because I can’t have a full opinion on it, but I don’t think it was a red card.’