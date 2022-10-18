'I don't know what to say': Devastated Danny Cowley on talented ex-Wolves and Derby midfielder's latest Portsmouth set-back
An exasperated Danny Cowley couldn’t hide his frustration following yet another set-back for Michael Jacobs.
The influential winger has been dogged by injury issues this season, the latest blow striking him down in Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss at Charlton.
Introduced at the interval for the out-of-sorts Josh Koroma, Jacobs lasted just 16 minutes before coming off with a suspected hamstring injury.
Pompey’s medical team will now assess the full extent of the damage, yet Cowley was not optimistic.
Most Popular
He told The News: ‘Michael had a really good start to the half, then he’s injured and I don’t know what to say about that really. I don’t know what to say.
‘It’s his hamstring, I think. I’m not sure, you will have to ask the medical team. Like all of us, Michael is disappointed.
‘He’s an important player and I don’t quite understand how he has broken down with that, so I’ll ask some questions.
‘We’ll know more in the coming days, once we get back and have a look at it and assess it and scan it.’
Ironically in Pompey’s previous match against Fleetwood, Cowley decided against using Jacobs off the bench over hamstring concerns.
The 30-year-old had felt the problem while warming-up ahead of kick-off, with the Blues boss not willing to risk him.
However, 72 hours later he played 82 minutes in a Pompey XI 5-2 triumph over Southampton B in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Now it appears to be back to square one for the popular Jacobs, with the sight of him on The Valley turf waiting for treatment a sad one to stomach for Pompey fans.
Meanwhile, Marlon Pack is suspended for next Saturday’s trip to Forest Green Rovers following his red card at Charlton.
The midfielder collected a second booking in the game after fouling Scott Fraser in the 66th minute.
To rub salt into the wound, the Addicks netted their third goal from the resulting free-kick through central-defender Eoghan O’Connell.
Cowley added: ‘That kind of compounded it, it showed the night we had.
‘Marlon was just coming off anyway because he was injured himself. I think Marlon overstretched for the ball, caught the player and got the second booking.’