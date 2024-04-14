Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is adamant he wanted promotion secured at Bolton rather than potentially at an emotionally-charged Fratton Park.

Nonetheless, Saturday’s 1-1 draw means the Blues can seal their Championship return against Barnsley on home territory on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Needing victory at the Toughsheet Community Stadium to earn promotion and the League One title, it was a case of honours even.

The travelling Pompey faithful didn't see promotion at Bolton - but more Blues fans will be present to potentially witness it on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It leaves Pompey requiring one more point from their remaining three matches to go up - and another two to become champions.

And with the next two fixtures at Fratton Park, the eagerly-anticipated moment could now happen in front of around 20,000 of the Fratton faithful, rather than 2,665 in Bolton’s away end.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I would prefer to get the job done as soon as possible - and I definitely wanted to get it on Saturday.

‘We didn't manage to do it, but, in the grand scheme of things now, we haven’t got a choice. We need to go back and try to seal promotion on Tuesday night at Fratton Park, which is a brilliant thing for us to be able to do.

‘It would be great if you can do it in front of all the fans who have been there week in, week out for the entire season and however many years.

‘Also, only 2,500 fans plus whoever else was dotted around the stadium would have actually been able to see it at Bolton, so the focus for us will be to try to win the game on Tuesday night.

‘Having said that, in the build up there was some talk over whether it would be better to take it back to Fratton Park - and I was of the opinion absolutely not.

‘I don’t think doing it at Fratton Park will mean any more or less. Ultimately, the goal is to make sure we get out of the league. At the end of the season, that’s what everyone is going to care about. I don’t think anybody is too bothered where and how we do it.

‘We wanted to win the game on Saturday, but obviously couldn’t and instead came away with a point. When the dust settles, that will be seen as a fantastic point and I’m sure Tuesday will now be superb.’

Abu Kamara’s early opener was cancelled out by Aaron Collins to make it 1-1 at half-time, with the visitors forced to defend their penalty area for long periods.

Yet Mousinho points to attacking substitutions as proof that he wanted to win rather than being content to keep Bolton at bay.

He added: ‘We were struggling a bit at the start of the second half, so wanted to get a bit more energy on and change it around. It was a bit of a tired performance at times in the first half.

‘We brought the two centre-forwards on in Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee, Gavin Whyte on the wing, and Tino was there as well, we were going for the game.