And the Blues’ homegrown midfielder admitted he will need to work on channelling the emotion of representing his club after his return to PO4.

Pack and his side go in search of their maiden success on home turf against Cambridge United tomorrow, following the 31-year-old rejoining the club he emerged at this summer.

The Buckland lad didn’t taste victory on his only previous league outing in 2010, but is looking for that to change at the start of two home games on the spin.

Pack said: ‘I’m desperate for that first win at Fratton Park.

‘With a two-game week at home there is that chance, but you have to be careful because everyone talks about how good League One is.

‘When you do that you automatically look at the big teams, but there’s some very good other sides in there this year.

‘From what I’ve been told Cambridge did really well last season and are one of those dark horse teams.

Marlon Pack

‘We’ve got a group here with no egos and we’ll take care of ourselves first and foremost, but you have to give the opposition a lot of respect.

‘Of course we’ll be doing that while stamping authority and how we want to play on the game.

‘For us to be successful this season we are going to need to be doing that - especially at home.

‘And I don’t want to get too carried away but I’d love that feeling of scoring my first Pompey goal as well! I’d take the win first though and the goals will come.’

After his departure in 2011, Pack went on to make his name away from the club he came through the ranks at in spells at the likes of Cardiff and Bristol City.

That has seen over a decade pass before his eye-catching homecoming at the end of June.

Pack admitted even he’s been caught out by the emotions of representing the club he supports - and that is somethin to focus positively moving forward.

He added: ‘If I’m going to be brutally honest, I don’t think I realised how much it would mean coming back.

‘Even in the Coventry friendly I got goosebumps and that was in front of a few thousand, but then it was the same at Sheffield Wednesday and the same against Lincoln.‘I think I need to get used to that a bit.

‘I probably did get a bit emotional.

‘I’m a bit older and I’m quite a level person, but maybe I didn’t realise having been away from the city and the club for so long.

‘I’ve still had the affiliation and been a supporter, but as much as you look out for your team’s results you are ultimately looking out for your career.