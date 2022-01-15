'I don’t think it suits Arsenal at the moment' - Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley's subtle explanation why Miguel Azeez's Fratton Park departure is still to be officially confirmed
Danny Cowley has provided insight into why Miguel Azeez’s Pompey return to Arsenal hasn’t been officially confirmed.
According to the Blues boss, it’s not exactly an announcement that suits the Gunners at this moment in time, after their successful bid to have tomorrow’s north London derby against Spurs postponed.
As revealed by The News on Thursday, the midfielder has headed back to the Emirates less than five months after moving to Fratton Park on a season-long loan.
The Premier League outfit were unhappy with the lack of playing time the 19-year-old was being afforded at Pompey and took the decision to recall him this month.
In total, Azeez played 10 times for the Blues this season, with only four of those coming as starts in League One.
His absence from the Pompey match-day squad for today’s home defeat at the hands of MK Dons reaffirmed his departure.
However, there’s still no official confirmation from either Pompey or Arsenal – which Cowley subtly explained.
When quizzed if Azeez had returned to Arsenal by BBC Solent’s Andrew Moon, the Blues boss said: ‘I think we’re waiting for Arsenal on that so I don’t think I can speak about that at the moment.
‘It’s always for the to clubs to decide when they are going to announce it and I don’t think it suits Arsenal at the moment!’
The Gunners’ trip to rivals Spurs was officially postponed today after the Premier League accepted a request from Mikel Arteta’s side.
The decision was taken because Arsenal do not have enough available players to field a side.
Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe are all currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty.
Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers picked up injuries in their Carabao Cup semi-final draw at Liverpool on Thursday – a match which Martin Odegaard missed through illness.
Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka is set to serve a two-match ban following his red card at Anfield.
‘The decision is a result of a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations,’ said the Premier League.
Premier League rules state a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.
