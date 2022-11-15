And the Pompey boss is adamant his club are fortunate to have the services of the England under-21 international this season.

Griffiths shone as he made a string of excellent saves, producing a man-of-the-match performance to preserve a point in the 1-1 draw at Morecambe on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has faced some criticism from sections of Pompey’s online support, after joining on loan from West Brom for the season.

That was based around the suggestion Griffiths should be making more saves, after being beaten in one-on-one situations on a couple of occasions.

Cowley has been left perplexed at that notion, and has been more than content with the keeper’s level of performance across 19 outings this term.

The Pompey boss remains convinced Griffiths is destined to reach the top, like his predecessor last season Gavin Bazunu.

And Cowley is clear on the fact he believes there is no reason the loanee should be the subject of flak.

He said: ‘I don’t know where that comes from, I don’t understand it. This is social media and the world we live in.

‘He’s a top keeper.

‘He’s an England under-21 international for a reason.

‘He’s one of the best three England goalkeepers who are 21 and under.

‘We’re very privileged to have him and he’s going to be an outstanding goalkeeper.

‘We were lucky to have Gavin and Gavin doing as brilliantly as he did last year.

‘We were lucky to also get another really talented goalkeeper this year.’

Despite not being able to comprehend the reasoning behind Griffiths being in the line of fire from some critics, Cowley is confident the keeper has the strength of character to not let anything faze him.

He has been impressed by his conduct in his time at Pompey, after previous successful loans spells at Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town.

Cowley explained he’s been pleased with the defensive unit Griffiths forms part of this season, with that department one of the strongest in League One.

He added: ‘Josh is a brilliant human being, so mature - maturity beyond his years.

‘He’s been waiting to have something to do.

‘Up until Morecambe we’ve got the lowest expected goal conceded in the division.