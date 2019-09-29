The Pompey faithful have been reacting to Ronan Curtis' deleted tweet.

Republic of Ireland international Curtis said in a post 'could have done with the 12th man today' following the Blues' 1-0 League One win over Bolton - but later removed it.

The 23-year-old winger was replaced by Gareth Evans on 62 minutes to cheers from the Fratton faithful in Pompey's much-needed victory against Keith Hill's strugglers.

Curtis did not applaud the supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

A number of Pompey fans believe the winger now requires a break.

But are backing him to recapture the form produced during a stellar first season at the club.

Ronan Curtis' deleted tweet. Picture: Twitter

Here's how the Fratton faithful reacted to Curtis' deleted tweet on social media:

Doug McFlug - I actually feel sorry for him.

He has lost a bit of confidence but always gives loads of effort.

He is not getting the service that he has in the past so pressure is on him to do something good with lots less of the ball (same as Marquis).

It is the way the team is set up - which is down to KJ.

I do agree that Ronan should not have a dig at the paying customer though.

IMO he will come good again but needs a short break.



Richard Line - The team should never need the 12th man.

To wear the shirt alone should be enough for them to play to their full potential.

These lads are lucky we have a fan base that give such great support 💙 PUP.



Matt George - I was actually applauding getting Evans on...personally I’d have had Curtis off at half time, actually I probably wouldn’t have started him, looks knackered... too many of our players just don’t look right.

Keep calm Ronan, remember what they say ‘you change the people, or you change the people’...



Ron Johnson - Think Curtis plays better with Lee Brown playing behind him they seem to have a good understanding like Lowe and Thompson did.



Ian Sackett - I guess that shows a bit of passion from the lad and he cares in some way.

The fans will love you too bits if you're working hard, Benjani’s career at Pompey springs to mind



James Foot - He tweeted this post match through anger & frustration & either had second thoughts or advice to take it down.

He needs a break to reflect & find some sort of form..Let’s not destroy him because he hasn’t fulfilled his potential yet being young & has hit the limelight quickly last season.

It was a huge step up coming from the Irish league..He seems a confident lad but it is just not happening for him at the moment.



Mark Creamer - Never boo any Pompey player but defiantly needs to be dropped. Since he's Ireland call up think he's the business but is not.



James East - The team don’t play well with Curtis in it unfortunately. Curtis usually gives a lot of effort but not sure he is the right type of player for KJ’s set up. For me, Evans starts instead of Curtis every week.



Terry Marris - Jackett needed to rest him, he will regain his confidence.