Joe Morrell has confirmed his Pompey departure in an emotional message posted on social media.

The 27-year-old, who made 105 apearances for the Blues during his three-year stint at Fratton Park, said he was leaving ‘a special football club’ and one that he’ll always be proud to say he played for.

The Wales international exits after Pompey declined to take up an option on his contract, which expired on June 30. The Fratton Park outfit were initially keen to renegotiate new terms to keep the former Luton man at PO4 for their forthcoming Championshipm return. But Blues head coach John Mousinho told The News on Monday that talks with the midfielder had finally finished.

Confirming his departure, Morrell said: ‘A special football club that will always have a place in my heart.

‘105 appearances, not many goals and a few red cards, but most importantly a League One winners medal.

‘It’s always meant to much to me to play for this football club, and I hope that that’s always come across. I’ll always be proud to say that I’ve played for Pompey.

‘I just want to say thank you to the players, staff and supporters for everything over the past three years and wish everyone connected with the club all the best for the future.’

Morrell proved a popular figure at Fratton as he amassed more than 100 appearances for the club. He picked up five yellow cards in that time, but his competitiveness and boundless energy was always something the Fratton faithful appreciated.

The midfielder’s last game for the Blues came on January 30 as Pompey drew 2-2 at Oxford United. A regular up until that point, the 27-year-old suffered a a knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season. That’s cruelly denied Morrell a Fratton Park farewell, although he was present when Pompey lifted the League One trophy following their final home game of the season against Wigan.