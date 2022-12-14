The 22-year-old has been one of the Blues’ standout performers this term, but he could find himself out of contract at the close of the season.

The midfielder has enjoyed plenty of success in the opening months of the campaign, making 24 outings in all competitions to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The absences of Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson and Marlon Pack have played a major role, with Danny Cowley being left with just Mingi and Ryan Tunnicliffe as his only options after injuries ripped through his squad.

Yet, the former Charlton man has been writing the headlines after translating his magnificent pre-season into his first team displays.

After a spell on loan with Maidenhead last term, the midfielder returned to the Blues and would go onto have his option taken up by the club in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, Mingi is hopeful his recent rise will be enough to see him rewarded with fresh terms in the summer.

He told The News: ‘I just let the football do the talking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Mingi is hopeful his rise in the Pompey ranks will see him rewarded with a new deal.

‘I leave all off the pitch stuff to my agent but we’ll see what might happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I do my job first and foremost so I take care of that and I’m under contract at the moment and I’m performing well.

‘I leave the rest to god and my agent. I can’t ask for much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In the off-season, I wanted to come in more and play and show everyone what I can do.

‘Thankfully I’ve been given the opportunity to do so and repay the faith of the gaffer and all the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had a little blip against Wycombe but it’s not always going to be perfect. Today (against Stevenage) I wanted to set out and show what I can do again.

Mingi put in a magnificent man-of-the-match performance against Stevenage on Tuesday evening as Pompey advanced to the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder registered his maiden professional goal as the Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory at Fratton Park.

And the youngster couldn’t hide his emotions when he struck past Aaron Chapman in the Boro net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘There were too many emotions going through my head.