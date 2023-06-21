The former Blues player of the season has agreed a switch to Stadium MK, following the club’s final-day relegation from the third tier.

MacGillivray played his part in condemning his new club to the league’s basement division, as he kept a clean sheet against them on the final day for Burton in a 0-0 draw.

Now the former Charlton and Shrewsbury man will aim to help MK Dons bounce back next term under new boss Graham Alexander.

Pompey’s 2021 player of the season has spent the past nine seasons in League One, but will now bid to help his new club reach that level – and then go again.

He told MK Dons’ official site: ‘I’m delighted to be here, it’s been in the pipeline for a number of weeks so I’m glad to get it signed and I can’t wait to start.

‘Every time I’ve come here in the past and played, it’s somewhere I remember. The club, in recent years, have had success and that’s ultimately what everyone wants to get back to - I want to play my part in helping the club get out of this division.

‘The aim is to get out of League Two - and then try to kick on again and get of League One, too.

Craig MacGillivray was named Pompey's of the season in 2021 - and has now joined MK Dons.

‘I’ve known Graham at previous clubs, but ultimately it (talks) revolved around getting out of League One and then kick on in League One to reach the Championship.

‘You have to look at the infrastructure and what the past has held. It was only 18 months ago they were on the brink of reaching the Championship.

‘We need to get out of this division and kick on.

‘As an outsider, I was gobsmacked the club was in that position. You can see the quality in the squad - and that will stand us in good stead for the season.

