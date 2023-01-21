'I like it. Taking us up the Football League. Mous knows' - Portsmouth fans react to first John Mousinho starting XI
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to new head coach John Mousinho’s very first starting line-up.
And there’s an air of optimism in their posts, with the majority welcoming some notable changes.
Those include the decision to go with a 4-3-3 formation instead of the three-at-the-back system deployed under Danny Cowley.
Marlon Pack has also been handed the captain’s armband on his return from suspension. Although, with Clark Robertson still out through injury, it’s not clear whether that is a permanent decision.
The side that lines up against the Grecians has three changes that started against Bolton last weekend.
Pack is joined by new goalkeeper Matt Macey in the line-up along with Ryley Towler, who both make their full debuts.
Out go Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Morrison and Denver Hume.
Here’s how fans greeted Mousinho’s first starting XI….
@markjroser73: Glad Pack is skipper would of liked Thompson in but guess still getting match fit but team is so short of pace. Scarlett only one has that! But let's do this lads, 3 pts pleaseeeeee.
@oaktowers: 4-3-3 in attack and 4-5-1 going back. I like it.
@danieledmunds4: We haven’t played 433 this season so there will be some issues regarding relationships but Mousinho taking us up the football league.
@Dylanmc2007: Louis in for Tunniclife and that's a solid XI.
@OwenGre34933189: Class line up.
@Underwood199520: 4-3-3 and Marlon Pack as captain…maybe this new manager might actually win us over…! #Pompey
@daninfratton: Very solid first XI, and a great shout to captain Pack. Mous knows. #Pompey #Portsmous.
@McgrealDeclan: Only change I’d say Thompson for Tunnicliffe. Decent tbf.
@Will_Mason7: Our best possible team. Unless you swap tunnicliffe for lowery.
@eatmygoal22: 433 and Pack and Captain, I like it Come on, Pompey.
@jon0056: This team with Mingi, Thompson or Lowery for Tunni is promotion quality.