Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the latest starting XI named by John Mousinho for today’s fame at Hull.

The Blues boss has made three changes to the side that suffered defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

In comes Nicolas Schmid, Matt Rtichie and Kusini Yengi, with Jordan Archer, Christian Saydee and Mark O’Mahony dropping to the bench.

Marlon Pack remains among the substitutes, having lost his place to Andre Dozzell against the Owls.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the team news.

@HazzaTWood96: Great to see Yengz and Ritchie starting, here's hoping for a decent performance.

@phil72pfc: I like it and the bench looking good also. 3pts today please.

@BlueArmyAlex: Time for Ritchie to shine.

@Lenny1214822: Is he still sticking with the same formation then!?!? It doesn't work!

@Up_In_Lights13: Yengi needs to start running for things and not giving up so easily. Do that and we might put them under pressure.

@jamie_pfc: Christ, we just look weak don’t we.

@_SReid: Huge performance needed. Ritchie needs to turn up big time. Justice for Moxon.

@LJ_PFC12: Unsure on Ritchie and Yengi but at this point I don’t care just go and win.

@F1footballfan1: I like that. Need Yengi to perform.

@GriffinPooie: Halloween was Thursday guys.