Myles Peart-Harris is targeting Premier League football after his Pompey learning curve.

But he’s adamant Fratton Park remains his ‘first-choice’ destination should Brentford opt to send him on another loan to develop.

The attacker broke into the Bees’ first-team in December, featuring off the bench three times in the Premier League during their ongoing injury problems.

Myles Peart-Harris marked his Pompey farewell by opening the scoring at Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He also appeared in both FA Cup third-round fixtures against Wolves, again as a substitute, ahead of his January arrival at Pompey for the remainder of the campaign.

Peart-Harris capped his Blues farewell with his second goal in 12 outings as the League One champions ended the season with a 2-0 success at Lincoln.

Now he has his sights set on Brentford - but would definitely entertain a Pompey return.

The 21-year-old told The News: ‘I have loved every moment of it, the fans, the coaches, it’s like a big family here. I love every single person involved in the club.

‘For me it’s been a very, very good journey, I have learnt a lot, I have experienced a lot, and I’ve shown qualities at times. There are times when I’ve come out of the squad, but I’ve remained positive and got my chance again.

‘It was a disappointment not to be included on occasions, but you have to be positive, work hard and your time will come. Then I took my opportunity.

‘Everything is an experience and this is one of the best clubs to come to, gaining this experience in front of the fans. I would love to come back, we’ll see what the summer holds, you never know in football.

‘My first thought is to go back and get into Brentford’s team. If things don’t work out and I need to go on another loan, then definitely I’d like Pompey again.

‘The Premier League is my aim and my target, yet Championship football is also important, so if things don’t work out then Pompey would be my first choice.

‘I hope Brentford have seen what I am capable of, I’ve learned and become more experienced - and hopefully I will be in that team next year.’

Peart-Harris was handed his first Pompey start in seven matches for last weekend’s trip to Sincil Bank, having recently slipped out of the first-team picture.

Operating on the left, he opened the scoring in the 81st minute with an excellent team goal, having initially started the move from his own penalty area.

And Paddy Lane completed the 2-0 scoreline deep into stoppage-time to end a wonderful campaign on a high.

Peart-Harris added: ‘I picked up the ball in our box, showed a bit of composure, past one, past two, played it into my good friend Owen Moxon. A lot of people would have gone down in that situation, but he’s strong.

‘Then he found Abu, he does what he does, to Paddy Lane, what a player he is, who finds me and slot, goal!