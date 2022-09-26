The head coach believes the Blues dressing room is now blessed with the calibre of strong characters noticeably lacking in previous seasons.

Cowley pinpoints Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett, who have chiefly been his skippers, along with Connor Ogilvie, Michael Morrison and Joe Rafferty.

And, of course, Buckland boy Pack, who has so far proven a revelation in his second Fratton Park spell.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘You look at Marlon and Michael Morrison, they don’t wear the armband.

‘Neither does Sean Raggett when Clark Robertson plays, nor do Connor Ogilvie and Joe Rafferty, but they all have leadership qualities.

‘You want seven or eight leaders in your team – and we are fortunate to have that.

‘Marlon’s a great kid, just a brilliant professional. He got involved in ‘Towelgate’ when Burton were hiding the towels. They had towels in the attacking half but not our half, so he gave them to our supporters to look after.

Marlon Pack's natural leadership skills have been praised by Danny Cowley - but he won't be given the captain's armband. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘On the pitch, Marlon’s huge in and out possession, a go-to man, and I love the responsibility he takes when the team is suffering, that’s always the sign of a good leader.

‘When the team is in a moment of adversity, he’s brave, gets on the ball and makes things happen for us.

‘I’ve said this before, I always look for potential in the captaincy. Marlon is a captain, Michael Morrison is a captain, but you are not going to bring more leadership skills out in those two by giving them an armband.

‘So I like to find someone who has the potential to be the leader and to try to bring it out in them.’

Under Cowley, Robertson has worn the armband when named in Pompey’s starting XI, with Raggett continuing to prove an able deputy whenever called upon.

The summer arrivals of Pack, Rafferty and Morrison have also boosted the tally of leaders at Fratton Park, helping drive the team during an encouraging start to the campaign.

Pompey are presently third in League One – and the only unbeaten side in the division.

Cowley added: ‘There is more leadership in the squad now, much more character and mettle.

‘I remember Burton last year and being really disappointed in how we lost the mindset in that defeat. In some defeats you suffer more than others, but that was hard to take, the way we lost.

‘To be in that dressing room virtually a year to the day later having won 2-0 and looking around, knowing the character we now have, is a good indication of where we have come.’

