The long-serving Irishman has been rejuvenated since John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach, cementing a regular spot once more in the Blues side.

However, the three-and-a-half year Fratton Park deal he signed in February 2020 expires at the season’s end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis is among 13 Pompey players facing uncertain futures with their contracts ending this summer, including Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

Having racked up 226 appearances and 57 goals since arriving in May 2018, the 26-year-old insists he is settled on the south coast with partner Madison and son Malachi.

But, having been targeted by Huddersfield last summer and once attracted interest from Cardiff and Blackburn, no talks are presently taking place to keep him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis told The News: ‘Obviously I would like to have some clarification on my future, but it’s up to the gaffer, the board and the owners what they want to do.

‘I am just focused on the football side of it, keeping myself fit and hopefully playing in the majority of the rest of the games as we try to push up the table for the play-offs.

Ronan Curtis, pictured battling with Bolton defender Gethin Jones on Tuesday night, is out of contract in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I’ve never been out of contract here before, this is the first time it’s happened, but I will leave that to the agent and club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I love it down here. The fans are amazing, the club’s amazing, my missus is from here, my new-born child was born here, obviously I love it here.

‘But I have been here five years and you've got to see what the club wants to do at the end of the day.

‘We will review it at the end of the season. I will talk to the club and the club can talk to me, we’ll see what happens.

‘I want to finish the season strongly and it’s good to be back out there playing and getting on the scoresheet.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis has scored seven goals in 36 matches this season, most recently netting in the 4-0 thumping of Cheltenham last weekend.