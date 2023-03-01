'I love it here at Portsmouth': Ex-Huddersfield, Cardiff and Blackburn target on his uncertain Fratton Park future and no contract talks
Ronan Curtis insists he’s relaxed over his Pompey future – despite the absence of contract talks.
The long-serving Irishman has been rejuvenated since John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach, cementing a regular spot once more in the Blues side.
However, the three-and-a-half year Fratton Park deal he signed in February 2020 expires at the season’s end.
Curtis is among 13 Pompey players facing uncertain futures with their contracts ending this summer, including Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.
Having racked up 226 appearances and 57 goals since arriving in May 2018, the 26-year-old insists he is settled on the south coast with partner Madison and son Malachi.
But, having been targeted by Huddersfield last summer and once attracted interest from Cardiff and Blackburn, no talks are presently taking place to keep him.
Curtis told The News: ‘Obviously I would like to have some clarification on my future, but it’s up to the gaffer, the board and the owners what they want to do.
‘I am just focused on the football side of it, keeping myself fit and hopefully playing in the majority of the rest of the games as we try to push up the table for the play-offs.
‘I’ve never been out of contract here before, this is the first time it’s happened, but I will leave that to the agent and club.
‘I love it down here. The fans are amazing, the club’s amazing, my missus is from here, my new-born child was born here, obviously I love it here.
‘But I have been here five years and you've got to see what the club wants to do at the end of the day.
‘We will review it at the end of the season. I will talk to the club and the club can talk to me, we’ll see what happens.
‘I want to finish the season strongly and it’s good to be back out there playing and getting on the scoresheet.’
Curtis has scored seven goals in 36 matches this season, most recently netting in the 4-0 thumping of Cheltenham last weekend.
He has started the last two games for Mousinho, having recently recovered from an ankle injury collected at Fleetwood – the new head coach’s second game in charge.