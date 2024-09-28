Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho paid tribute to Pompey fans as Sheffield United felt the Fratton intensity.

And the Blues boss took satisfaction from giving the home crowd the kind of fierce and committed displays they demand, in today’s 0-0 Championship draw against the unbeaten Blades.

The search for a first win in the second tier goes on, but it was another performance from Mousinho’s men which was full of positives against a fancied contender.

The home crowd relentlessly backed their team in the first half, with Pompey once again going on the front foot.

And when the visitors got on top for decent periods after the break, Blues fans responded with backing to lift their team.

Mousinho said: ‘I loved it today.

‘The support has been unwavering through the first eight games and the first four home games.

‘I don’t think we’ve shown enough to get the crowd going, but I thought it was amazing today - and I loved being part it.

‘A message which got through to everyone at Fratton Park was it was there in terms of that intimidating atmosphere.

‘We didn’t give enough to the fans in the first three games, we made ourselves too easy to beat.

‘I thought it all came out much better today and sides will know when they come to Fratton Park they are in for a really tough game.

‘That’s what I expect now next weekend.’

Mousinho reflected on a game which swung both ways and felt a draw was an outcome which was fair on both teams in the final reckoning.

He added: ‘I think the point was about right, but I thought it was a really good game of football considering it was a 0-0.

‘It felt like a proper Championship game, it felt like we were at it and I felt the intimidation of the crowd as well - which I loved.

‘I felt it was a really difficult afternoon for Sheffield United, and we need that - we need more of that.

‘When the dust settles I think both sides will be happy with a point and there’s loads we can do slightly better to take all three points.

‘A lot of that is about being a bit better in the final third, a bit braver and a bit more creative.

‘But it’s a lot better to build off the base of a clean sheet than otherwise - and we have to do that next week.’