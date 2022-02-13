I said it'd never happen with another Portsmouth loan, but I think I'm falling in love with Blackburn Rovers' Hayden Carter

Pompey played their best half hour in a long time in that 4-0 win today. Should do wonders for belief. Fine display by Thompson and Tunnicliffe helps team look after the ball better when he comes on.

@IanDarke

Go on @Pompey

@mickquinn1089

Don’t fall in love with another loan

Hayden Carter

I love Hayden Carter #pompey

@Pompey_Goals

Pompey celebrate against Doncaster. Picture: Joe Pepler

Big shout out to the groundsmen ..... this pitch looks amazing even after 6/7 months of football best pitch in league one @Pompey

@gemmaraggett

There’s a massive change in how Ronan Curtis conducts himself these days. Not sure if it was out of dislike for Kenny & respect for the Cowleys, or neither but it’s great to see. Seems to have really grown up in the last 6 months. He gets what it is to be Pompey #PUP

@pompeanut1898

To me it seems like Louis Thompson is loved in this Pompey squad. Think the players appreciate how good he is and how lucky we are to have him as much as us fans do. Great for Aiden O’Brien to get off the mark today too, doesn’t matter how they come. Very good

@HarvMarksy

Wouldn’t take too much from #Pompey 4-0 yesterday, yes it was great win but we could easily been 2-0 down at HT, credit to the lads for digging in and getting job done but against better teams we would not have done that, Donny were very poor ! Roll on next weekend

@GavH_

Still think there's no chance we make up the gap, but regardless, if your goal is play offs then you have to put teams like Crewe, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood away in the next three games #Pompey

@JSweetman92

Well that was impressive @AidenObrien22 scoring in less than a minute on his home debut for #Pompey Fair to say Sam is a fan. PUP

@AndyFord33107

Get the impression Aiden O’Brien is buzzing to play for Pompey which is good to see. Tyler Walker I’m not so sure but time will tell.

@PFCperspectives

