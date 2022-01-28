The 30-year-old has played a bit-part role this season, after being subjected to cameo appearances as the campaign progresses.

But The News’ Jordan Cross has pleaded for the former Wigan man to be used more in matches, following his impressive display in the defeat to Sunderland.

In a match of few chances for the Blues, substitute Jacobs was called upon by Cowley to help reignite his side’s display.

And he certainly achieved that with a number of mazy runs, before testing Ron-Thorben Hoffman from long range in the dying moments.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t given enough game time to change the match’s outcome, as the Black Cats recorded a 1-0 win.

But it prompted calls from onlookers that the winger be included in the starting XI more moving forward.

And it’s an opinion, Cross feels just as strongly about.

Michael Jacobs has started only one league game this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘I stand by saying Michael Jacobs is Pompey’s most creative player.

‘We’ve probably got an answer to the creativity problems in the building in Michael Jacobs.

‘I think it’s been criminal how underused he’s been.

‘He did more in 10 minutes at Sunderland than the rest did in 90, I’m not kidding.

‘He came on, he got the ball and engaged the defenders.

‘He brought on tackles and there was one run where I thought he was going to replicate Maradona to run through and score.

‘It was so much more than what we saw from all the players combined on the front foot.

‘I just think he needs to be used more. If he does go (in the January window), and if Cowley wants to get rid of him – which we’ll wait and see – then there needs to be a really good replacement.

‘But if not, please use Michael Jacobs more. Because there’s an answer there to Pompey’s creative problems.

‘Or at least a better answer than I’ve seen from other players at the moment.’

And despite a collapsed summer move to Ipswich, it showed Cowley was willing to let him leave.

This may still be the case, but Cross explained how he feels the former Lincoln boss is leaning towards handing him another chance at Fratton Park.

He continued: ‘Marcus Harness was almost immovable when he was in such fine fettle – but he’s not in fine fettle at the moment as his form has dropped off a bit.

‘That’s probably why the question regarding Jacobs, with some justification, is being asked at the moment. Because the number 10 is a position Michael Jacobs is made for.

‘I do think he’s very close to starting. When we asked Danny Cowley about that he agreed.

‘I think Cowley was almost suggesting to himself it’s time for Jacobs to start. And it’s quite right for that clamour to be there.’

