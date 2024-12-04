Andre Dozzell has set his sights on taking his Pompey career to the next level as his form soars.

And the summer arrival believes he can respond to John Mousinho’s challenge to bring more dynamism to his game.

Dozzell’s displays has sharply improved in recent weeks, after steady but largely unspectacular form since arriving from QPR in the summer.

The 25-year-old is pleased with how things are now going, but feels he can step things up again to bring Pompey dominance to the middle of the park.

Dozzell said: ‘I think there’s so much more to come.

‘I feel I’ve been pretty solid off the ball and improved in that area, but now can I mix it all together?

‘Can I dominate games on the ball and dominate games off the ball?

‘I feel like I’m starting to be that midfielder - and that’s what the gaffer wants. I have to keep that going.

‘It’s well and good (talking about his potential) but I have to go and show it.

‘The gaffer has put his trust in me and the main thing is helping the team win - that will then breed confidence.’

Mousinho highlighted Dozzell as a player with ‘Premier League potential’, as he started the season in the middle of the park at Pompey.

The Pompey boss set the former Ipswich man the challenge of bringing that talent to the fore with more examples of driving play.

As his partnership develops with Freddie Potts, Dozzell feels that’s a task he can respond to.

He added: ‘In the Championship you want dynamic midfielders, not just midfielders who sit there.

‘They have to go forward and be solid going back, that’s something I’m aware of.

‘Playing as a two you don’t want to both go and leave yourself vulnerable. You have to be smart about when you go and don’t go.

‘In a two you need that awareness, but we have a good understanding - and we have to build on that.’