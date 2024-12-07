‘I think so…’: The big Portsmouth statement on crushing Bristol City victory
And the Blues assistant head coach told how the 3-0 win coming against opposition he rates so highly made the Fratton Park success even more satisfying.
John Mousinho’s men turned on the style to cruise to a significant success over the Robins amid the battering winds brought by Storm Darragh.
It’s a victory which takes Pompey a point from Championship safety, with at least one game in hand on those around them in the table.
Harley said: ‘It felt like a really professional performance.
‘Bristol City are a fantastic team we’ve watched a hell of a lot - and they were outstanding against Plymouth.
‘They could’ve been 4-0 up before they scored their first goal, so we knew what we were going into and had to be organised.
‘If you look at the goals, they came from pressing high up the pitch and the work paid off.
‘The fact we maintained it for 97 minutes was really professional and we’re really happy with it.
‘I think so (it was the most dominant and complete performance of the season).
‘We’ve had to adapt to a degree how we’ve played with not having as much possession as last year.
‘So there’s been a lot more focus about how we’re set up out of possession and trying to press teams.
‘It felt the boys worked their socks off for the duration of the game, when they did have the ball were impactful and clinical with their chances. It’s a really good feeling.’
The victory also brings up back-to-back home wins for Pompey and improves their home form, which is certain to be central to their Championship fate.
Harley added: ‘Every win is important but it’s nice to get back-to-back home wins.
‘It’s a good feeling and we have to maintain that momentum.
‘If we can stay on top of our home form and keep picking points off that will see us through, I think.’