After a lengthy process, which dates back to Danny Cowley’s sacking on January 2, the current Oxford United player and coach is now set to be appointed to the Fratton Park hot seat.

It will certainly prove to be a left-field decision by chief executive Andy Cullen and director of football Richard Hughes, with 36-year-old Mousinho – who is head of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players' board – having no previous managerial/head coach experience.

Indeed, he’s still an active player for the U’s, having made eight appearances for Karl Robinson’s side this season in all competitions – although wasn’t in the Oxford squad that drew 1-1 with the Blues in October.

And that fact isn’t lost on the Fratton faithful who are unquestionably underwhelmed by Pompey’s decision.

Here’s a selection of views shared to use via our Facebook page: Portsmouth FC: The News…

Mark Callaway: I thought it said Jose Mourinho at first.

Ash Laing: Liam manning seems like a better idea all of a sudden.

Clark Davies: And some people were questioning the peaceful protest on Saturday.

Jeff Stone: WHAT, I MEAN WHAT?

I REALLY DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY.

IF THIS IS TRUE CULLEN AND HUGHES HAVE NO CLUE. LEAGUE TWO HERE WE COME.

IF ITS TRUE THEN FRATTON ON SATURDAY IS GOING TO BE TOXIC AND WHO COULD BLAME THEM.

Keith Waddington: That's not how you spell Jose Mourinho.

Martin McKnight: I think they mean Jose Mourinho.

Darren Grant: If true that shows our ambition just boycott season tickets and buying stuff from the club.

Matthew Wearn: Can’t be serious.

Mal Reynolds: If this is serious, then I'm sorry - a player with absolutely no managerial experience, coming to a club that needs someone with experience. It just shows the Eisner's have absolutely no clue on how to run this club, They might be great property developers, but that is about it.

Chris Doyle: He'll be delighted by the welcome reading this comments thread. Give the guy a chance.

Stephen Jenkins: Can't be serious who is he?

Gary Butcher: I'm flabbergasted. The ambition shown by our owners is now there for all to see.

Edmund Dantes: If this is true then that's it for me after over 40 years. Zero experience given the task required. Clueless appointment. I wish those of you who continue wasting your money good luck.