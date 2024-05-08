Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An emotional Sean Raggett thanked the Pompey faithful for his touching Fratton Park send off and admitted: I thought I was going to cry.

The popular defender privately suspected Wigan would be the final home game of his five-year Blues career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It turned out to be a memorable farewell in front of his family, irrespective of a 2-1 defeat in which he was named man of the match.

Sean Raggett with daughter Roma celebrate winning the League One title. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With supporters constantly chanting his name during the game, Raggett also received the loudest cheer when afterwards called onto the pitch to collect his League One title-winners’ medal.

And they are memories he will forever cherish.

He told The News: ‘I want to thank the fans for Wigan, that made me quite emotional.

‘I didn’t really expect it to be honest, it was amazing and something which will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It started during the match. Usually you don’t take much notice of the chanting because you are so in the game, but it was so loud, I couldn’t help it. Unbelievable.

‘Then at the end when I came out to collect my medal, they were singing my name, a big turnaround from when I first signed. I didn’t cry, but I could feel it coming inside my chest. So emotional.

‘If that really was going to be my last game at Fratton, as I suspected, the fans made it a really special day for me.

‘I had family over from Ireland, my partner and daughter were on the pitch with me. I’ve so many videos of the fans singing my name, which is something I can show my daughter when she’s older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I played with so many players during my time here and, as you know, players come and go. Yet no-one has really left on a high until this season.

‘Everybody who has gone before me has probably felt as I would have done had I left earlier, that they’ve missed out on a big opportunity.

‘That’s why I said I never wanted to leave this club until we got promoted, I knew how amazing it would be. I really didn’t want to miss that opportunity.

‘I’m so thankful I was here for that with my family. Such a special day.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being informed of his departure by head coach John Mousinho on Monday, Raggett handed farewell gifts to a number of club staff.

They included assistant kitman Kev McCormack, who received a bottle of whisky and a bottle of wine.

Read More Portsmouth title winner nets on England debut to cap staggering season

It was a classy gesture from the 31-year-old, who was eager to show his thanks for their support since moving to the south coast in July 2019.

He added: ‘I got a couple of little gifts for a few people who have done a lot for me in my time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are so many really good people at the football club who maybe the fans wouldn’t know, but have helped me. It was just a small gesture of thanks.