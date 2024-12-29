'I thought it was for the best': Portsmouth boss defends shock team selection in dismal Bristol City defeat

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 17:57 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 21:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
John Mousinho reflected on his shock Pompey team selection and insisted: I thought it was the best thing to do.

The Blues boss surprisingly dropped leading scorer Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Freddie Potts and Zak Swanson for the trip to Bristol City.

Instead he handed recalls to Paddy Lane, Sammy Silvera, Terry Devlin and Owen Moxon - only for awful Pompey to find themselves 3-0 down after 35 minutes during a dreadful start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was no coming back for the Blues, who have now slumped back into the relegation zone to end 2024 on a dreadful note.

John Mousinho has defended his decision to drop key players to Pompey's bench against Bristol City. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho has defended his decision to drop key players to Pompey's bench against Bristol City. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho has defended his decision to drop key players to Pompey's bench against Bristol City. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

And afterwards, the head coach explained why he made the changes.

He told The News: ‘I just think we needed to freshen things up. The output over the past few weeks has been so high with the game we had last weekend, the game Thursday and the back-to-back travel.

‘Previously when we’ve had that back-to-back travel in the second game, we have looked a bit leggy, so I thought it was the best thing to do to try to freshen things up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If you look at the players we brought back in, everybody apart from Sammy have played minutes. Paddy, Max and Terry have played plenty of minutes recently in a competitive side when we’ve done well.

‘I thought that was the best thing to do. There are a couple of things we need to guard against. We need to guard against injuries with the fact we’ve got the game on Wednesday as well as another game on Sunday, with the long travel up to Sunderland.

‘That’s part of it, we need to make sure we can rely on the squad to come in and make those changes when we need to do it.

‘The ones that were left out were players we have gone with time and time again, but sometimes for the third game we’ve had players that look a bit leggy and exhausted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘With the game coming up on Wednesday, we just wanted to keep things fresh, we had more than enough to still be competitive (against Bristol City), but unfortunately weren’t.’

Mousinho eventually introduced Lang, Murphy and Potts off the bench in the 64th minute, yet the damage had already been done.

And he is adamant it was never a case of not using any of them during the fixture,

He added: ‘We never go into games with pre-planned substitutions, it was just what I thought at the moment.’

Related topics:PompeyBristol City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice