I thought my Portsmouth career was over: ex-Charlton Athletic man’s admission as he reveals contract worries

And the winger has told of his nervous wait to see his future finally decided and his stay at Fratton Park continue.

Hackett has told of his worries about his time being finished, as he went a massive 20 months without starting a game for the Blues.

The 24-year-old feared the worst after being farmed out to Bromley and Southend, before Danny Cowley resurrected his Fratton fortunes after succeeding Kenny Jackett.

There’s still been injury issues to overcome with the Londoner sidelined since February with a knee issue.

Now, after extending his stay at PO4 for another two years, Hackett can finally look forward with his optimism.

He said: ‘I 100 per cent thought my career at Portsmouth was over - many times.

‘I signed in January (2020), played one game and then didn’t play for a whole season.

Reeco Hackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘Then it changed for me when Danny came in - but it was about a year and a half.

‘It’s football and it happens. It’s not been a straightforward journey here for me at all, that’s for sure.

‘I had the knee injury in February and a little niggle on the first day of pre-season which kept me out for a week or two, but I’m back now and it’s been a while coming.

‘My contract is sorted, I’m looking forward and I want to play a part in a successful season here.’

Hackett explained how rupturing his lateral knee ligament against Fleetwood in Feburary arrived at a concerning time, as his contract came to a close.

That was the catalyst for fears about his future and providing for his young family, which were eventually proved to be unfounded.

Hackett added: ‘My injury didn’t help when I wasn’t playing as my contract came to an end.

‘You want to be playing and put yourself in the best position possible.

‘I was worried about what was going to happen I must admit, but it’s done now and I can look forward.

‘You have your family and that is the thing you worry about more than anything.

‘You want to play but I’m settled here with my family.

‘I didn’t want to leave. My missus loves it here and my little boy, Aycr, is one next week.

‘If things are going well off the pitch, that helps things to go well on the pitch.