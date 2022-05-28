Portsmouth boss lays down stance on out-of-contract trio as wait for ex-Sunderland, Charlton Atheltic and Derby County men to sign deals continues

Raggett reached an agreement with the club he joined in 2019, in what represent the first serious piece of summer business for Danny Cowley.

Talks are still continuing over new deals with Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs and Aiden O’Brien, however.

The News understands Hackett is now close to sealing new terms.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jacobs and O’Brien, however.

A performance-related contract has been tabled to Jacobs, with the winger showing fine form over the second half of the season but also having injury issues in his time at Fratton Park.

There are interested parties in the 30-year-old, however, including Northampton - the club Jacobs came through the ranks at.

From left, Aiden O'Brien, Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett have yet to agree new deals.

Pompey have also tabled an offer for O’Brien, after an outstanding period since arriving from Sunderland in January.

There’s currently no sign of a conclusion to talks, however, with fans clamouring for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Cowley is keen to see more business completed on these players, but is also respectful of the fact they have to see what options are at their disposal.

He said: ‘As soon as the season ends the player has the prerogative of going to look at other options.