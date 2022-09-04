Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United head coach was left frustrated with his side’s disappointing afternoon at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Peterborough took an early lead though when Michael Morrison was caught in possession by Jonson Clarke-Harris, who calmly found Jack Marriott in the box with the striker tapping in from close range.

Despite dominating the opening stages, the Posh were unable to convert their pressure into goals with Pompey eventually capitalising on their sloppy errors.

Although his side came out second best, McCann insists his side should’ve killed the game off early and deserved to take home the victory.

He told The Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I thought the better team lost today; particularly judging off the first half. How we didn’t score any other goals I’ll never know. I felt we really should have scored again.

‘The first they score is really disappointing as it’s just a sheer communication error in not getting out to the cross or to Scarlett.

‘In the second half, it was just one of those games where we didn’t play forward enough like we did in the first half. We had a couple of half chances but it was a frustrating afternoon.

‘We kept the ball well, didn’t hurt them too much and just became a bit predictable, but they didn’t hurt us too much either. The only thing in the game was one moment of quality.’

The defeat at Fratton Park was the Posh’s third defeat in four games on the road this season after they fell to a late 2-1 defeat at Derby last week.

McCann believes his side will improve their away form after consecutive defeats away from London Road.

He continued: ‘It’s two defeats in a row now as far as I’m concerned, but they are two games we should definitely have got more points from. The league is all I’m interested in,

‘We feel the momentum is still there. We’ve been to Derby and should have won and today there was nothing in the game.