I tried to sign him: Portsmouth boss' admiration for Rotherham United winger also linked with Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers

And the Pompey boss has spoken of his appreciation for the rumoured target as his hunt for January signings continues.

Sadlier is one of a growing list of names to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park this month, with Cowley in the market for up to four new additions.

The 27-year-old is said to be available at League One leaders Rotherham this month, with Charlton and Bolton Wanderers among the reported suitors.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadlier’s progress has been tracked for some time by Cowley, since he came through the ranks at West Ham.

The head coach watched the winger from Haywards Heath in person in 2017 ahead of a possible deal with Lincoln City, as Sadlier scored the winning penalty in the FAI Cup final for Cork City against Dundalk.

Doncaster won the chase for his signature, however, before the former Peterborough man moved to the Millers in 2020.

Sadlier’s contract is up in the summer with Cowley admitting he has quality which he appreciates.

Rotherham's Kieran Sadlier. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Cowley said: ‘He’s a player I know well.

‘He was at West Ham and Peterborough.

‘I actually watched him play in Ireland for Cork City against Dundalk in the Irish Cup final a few years ago.

‘Off the back of that he went to Doncaster and did really well at Doncaster.

‘We were quite keen to sign him at Lincoln at that time, but Doncaster were quite a bit more powerful than us back then.

‘He’s a player we know very well, though, a very good crosser of the ball.’

Pompey have also been linked with a move for former Southampton winger Josh Sims, as well as Sadlier in recent days.

The former New York Red Bulls man is a free agent and been without a club this season, after battling health problems.

It remains to be seen, however, how actively Cowley will pursue a winger this month, with a striker and right-sided central defender his priorities.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron