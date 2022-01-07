Transfer gossip: Portsmouth again linked with summer target with Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Lincoln City keen

The Blues are one of a flurry of clubs said to be interested in the ex-Southampton man, according to reports.

Sheffield Wednesday, Hull and Lincoln City are other sides said to be looking at the 24-year-old.

The News understands, however, Danny Cowley is focussing his attention on other areas of the pitch at present with a striker and central defender his transfer priorities.

Sims made 32 appearances last season for New York Red Bulls in the MLS and Doncater Rovers in League One.

But the Yeovil-born talent has not made an appearance this term, and has been impacted by health problems as well as dealing with the impact of bowel disease ulcerative colitis.

Pompey were keen on Sims last summer, as Danny Cowley carried out a massive overhaul of his playing options - seeing him bring in 15 players with 18 departing.

It remains to be seen if there is significant interest now, however, with the Blues boss looking to fine-tune his options for the rest of the campaign.

Cowley has made it clear he would like to bring in four new faces this month, with a striker and right-sided central defender the pressing priorities.

The other two new faces ideally sought are dependent on what happens with other players leaving.