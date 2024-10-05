‘I want to…’: New Portsmouth keeper’s message after claiming No1 spot from Burnley signing against Oxford United.
And the keeper admitted his debut in England was a ‘dream come true’ after the 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
Will Norris paid for his role in the embarrassing 6-1 defeat at Stoke City by losing his place to the Austrian amid four changes.
It was a decent first outing from the 27-year-old who looked composed and assured - and pulled off one impressive fingertip save from Idris El Mizouni in the first half.
Schmid found out he was replacing Norris before training on Friday, with the news creating excitement for the arrival from BW Linz.
Now he’s made it clear he has no intention of relinquishing that spot moving forward after his first taste of action.
Schmid said: ‘I thought we were unlucky and deserved the win.
‘There were a lot of chances but the ball wouldn’t go into net.
‘I was happy with my debut. I found out in training on Friday and I was very excited about it.
‘It’s a dream come true to play for this amazing club.
‘I’ve had to wait for my chance but that is normal for a goalkeeper playing abroad in their first season.
‘I’m really happy with my debut and this is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.
‘It’s been great and the last weeks it’s been getting better and better.
‘Now I’m here (playing in goal) and I’m really looking forward to the next games - and I want to play many games.’
