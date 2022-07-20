'I wasn't happy at Portsmouth' - now former Charlton Athletic man wants to bring attacking spark after impressive return

The Blues winger has made an impressive return to the fray after being sidelined since February with a lateral knee ligament injury.
Hackett followed up his goal against Gillingham on Saturday by delivering an assist and winning Pompey’s second-half penalty against Leyton Orient.
The 24-year-old produced decent showings on both occasions, as he stakes his claim for opening-day involvement at Sheffield Wednesday.
Hackett’s involvement under Cowley is a far cry from being left in the cold under his predecessor Kenny Jackett.
The Londoner went 20 months without making a senior appearance and wasn’t afforded any clarity for that situation.
Now, after a 2021-22 season where his Pompey career finally got up and running under Cowley, he’s looking to show the Fratton faithful what he’s really capable of.
Hackett said: ‘Over that first year-and-a-half I wasn’t happy.
‘I didn’t play and was asking all the questions people were asking me, but didn’t get any answers.
‘Danny came in and since then I settled, but I haven’t played anywhere near my best football yet.
‘There’s more to come from me 100 per cent.
‘For me, I played in many different positions so I want to solidify my position in the team - and add goals.
‘For me I’ve always been a goalscorer, but I’ve chopped and changed positions.
‘I don’t think I’ve really settled anywhere.
‘I want to play wide or as a 10, they are my preferred positions.’
With Marcus Harness gone, there’s a position on the right flank up for grabs ahead of the opening-day meeting at Hillsborough.
Meanwhile, Jayden Reid has picked up a hamstring injury - potentially giving Hackett a clear run at the starting spot on the right flank.
He intends to lay down a marker and bring the attacking spark he felt was missing at times last term.
Hackett added: ‘If I can solidify one of those positions, I feel I can definitely help the team to compete by creating and score goals.
‘I think we maybe lacked that a bit last season.’