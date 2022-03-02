Portsmouth winger reveals pain of season being over as ex-Charlton Athletic man awaits news over knee surgery

The winger picked up a knee injury in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood at Fratton Park.

And Blues boss Danny Cowley revealed Hackett will not play again this term, after apparently rupturing his lateral ligament.

A decision is still to be made over whether the man who made 34 appearances this term will undergo surgery or not.

But Hackett knows he’s facing a period of rehabilitation, which is clearly a big blow for the 24-year-old who is out of contract this summer.

Despite that, Hackett has taken to Twitter to underline his resolve and show his appreciation for what has been a significant season in the former Charlton man’s career.

Hackett said: ‘Massive 3 points last night the boys were class!

‘On a personal note, absolutely gutted to be out for the rest of the season, (I) enjoyed every moment out there with that shirt on this season!

Reeco Hackett

‘I will be back stronger. Thanks for the support #PUP.’

