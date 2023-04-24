However, the 76-year-old has insisted it is ‘unlikely’ the Premier League outfit will come after his services once again.

News of his interest comes less than 24 hours after the north London club were humiliated 6-1 by top four rivals Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat has heaped pressure on interim head coach Cristian Stellini, who remained at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Antonio Conte’s sacking in March.

Despite being given the final eight games of the season, the 48-year-old is under fire from Spurs fans with his side now sat six points away from the Champions League spots in 5th.

As questions remain over Stellini’s future, former boss Redknapp has revealed he would be open to a return to north London until the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a surprise announcement on talkSPORT Breakfast on Monday morning, the ex-Pompey man said: ‘It’s very, very unlikely that they’ll come knocking for me if I'm being truthful. But if they did, of course I would go back and take it.

‘I’m not sitting here by the phone waiting for a call that’s for sure. It’s disappointing to see how it turned out yesterday, a real disappointment.’

Harry Redknapp would be open to a return to Spurs.

Redknapp spent almost four years in charge at Spurs after he walked out on Pompey in October 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the former West Ham man would guide the Lilywhites to the FA Cup final in his first campaign in charge, before qualifying for the Champions League for the 2010-11 season.

Despite departing in June 2012, the ex-Blues boss has been tipped to make a shock return to the Premier League by Ally McCoist, who called for Spurs to make an instant change in management.

Also speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, the Rangers legend said: ‘I always want to give managers the biggest opportunity possible but something’s got to be done.

‘I probably would (replace Stellini). I know it sounds crazy but if you can’t get the man you want then you need to get another caretaker. I know it’s not ideal but the whole situation has become farcical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I actually think Harry wouldn’t be that bad of an idea, I actually think it would be a good idea. He knows the club and knows the players.

‘They just need a level of consistency and a level of performance. I know top four is still possible but it looks as if they won’t catch Manchester United or Newcastle.