Is this a sentence Southampton-supporting Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott might regret as he prepares to bring his Robins side to Fratton Park tomorrow?

Probably, with Blues supporters always willing to direct a bit of stick at anyone with a connection with that lot up the road!

Was Elliott not listening when on-loan Saints striker Dan N'Lundulu was getting it in both ears when Pompey travelled to Whaddon Road back in August?

The St Mary’s striker is no longer with Cheltenham, having moved to Bolton in the January transfer window.

And with no other obvious links to Southampton in the Robins squad, it appears Elliott’s fresh admission might see him being the subject of one or two well-chosen words!

The fact that the former Bournemouth, Burnley and Birmingham never actually played for Saints won’t matter either.

Indeed, simply admitting to being a Saints fan will be enough to ensure the banter is flowing during tomorrow’s PO4 game.

Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott has revealed he's a Southampton fan Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

‘I never played for Southampton, so I wouldn't think so,’ said Eastleigh-born Elliott, when asked by Gloucester Live in the build-up to the game whether he expects to get any stick from the Fratton faithful.

‘I was born in Southampton and I am a Saints fan - you support your local team, don't you. I wouldn't imagine it's on Pompey's radar that I have any connection with the football club at all.’

Elliott, who was on the St Mary’s club’s books as a youngster, added he had experienced a few south-coast derbies down the years, with his most recent being Southampton’s 4-0 win over the Blues in the Carabao Cup back in 2019.

He admitted he enjoyed that Fratton Park occasion but insisted any Southampton loyalty he has will be quickly forgotten about as his primary focus will be on steering the 19th-placed Robins away from the League One relegation zone.

‘I've been to a few (south-coast derbies),’ added Elliott.

‘I went to the most recent one and they are proper games. I know everyone's derby is their derby, but it is fierce. The last one was a good one and I enjoyed it.’

‘Not particularly,’ he said, when asked if tomorrow’s game takes on extra significance for him.

‘But it might do for my friends and family, having a bit of extra edge on it.