Unable to pay Pompey Women performers, the head coach has inevitably lost an average of 10 players every summer as rivals pounce to lure away his stars through greater financial rewards.

Not any more, however, following the ‘monumental’ decision to come under the Tornante umbrella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey Women have been elevated into semi-professional status following a six-figure investment from the Blues’ owners, with Jane Eisner, wife of Michael, installed as chairwoman.

It’s an ambitious move which will see all first-team players paid, training fixed at three days a week with access to the club’s Hilsea training base on Tuesday evenings, and the potential to offer contracts for up to three-years.

And Sadler, who is to be stationed at the training ground on a daily basis, will continue overseeing the club following last season’s impressive fourth place in the Southern Premier Division of the FA Women’s National League.

He told The News: ‘For the seven years I have been here, every player has been on a non-contract registration, so any club can come in and make an approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘On average, 10 leave us every single summer. You’re trying to build a vision, a 3-5 year plan of where you want to get to, but you need continuity, we need consistency - and we’ve never had that because players have been free to leave.

Pompey Women (in blue) pictured against Pompey Women's Development team. Jay Sadler's side will now be semi-professional following Tornante's investment. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

‘Every summer is one of anxiety, I’m rushing around trying to sell the dream of 15p a mile, now things have changed.

‘From expecting to keep 40 per cent of our players, we now anticipate 80 per cent of them remaining. We can keep the large core of players that established us as a successful team, then you can start to sprinkle and add some quality.

‘It’s not necessarily the money, but more for the security. The younger players can now put more eggs into their basket with football, do more gym and rehab, while older players can maybe work less and spend more time focusing on football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tierney Scott has a little part-time job alongside college and football. Now she’s getting money from the football club, she can focus more on her studies and football.

Pompey Women head coach Jay Sadler is delighted after they became semi-professional following Tornante's investment. Picture: Dave Haines

‘Jazz Younger is a landscape gardener in Horsham who works the Saturday before the Sunday match, but can now prepare better for games.

‘It not only gives them a sense of belonging, but a vision that the football club are invested in being successful.’

Having released six players, Pompey Women are presently in talks over tying the remaining 14 from last year’s squad to contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, having finished six points behind title winners Watford last season, Sadler is convinced his team will now be better placed to achieve success.

He added: ‘The ambition is to get out of the league, that’s the vision, to be playing in the Women’s Championship.