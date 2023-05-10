But, the Fratton faithful are unsure whether the Blues should make a swoop for the striker in the upcoming transfer window.

It comes after news emerged the 29-year-old would be made available to sign from Portman Road this summer.

Pigott spent the season on loan at Pompey, where he scored seven goals in 44 outings in all competitions.

Yet, he failed to achieve regular football with Colby Bishop the preferred option to lead the line. This saw the forward start just four of his 18 appearances under new boss John Mousinho.

With one-year remaining on his current deal at Ipswich, a fee would be required to re-sign the ex-AFC Wimbledon man on a permanent deal.

And Blues supporters have been split on social media over a potential move for Pigott this summer.

Here are the best of the reactions from Twitter.

Pompey fans would like to see the Blues re-sign Joe Pigott this summer.

@Dan_Grice97: I really don’t think he’s a bad option to have a as a back up. Last few games of the season he was linking up with Bishop well once he came on. If we can get a deal that benefits us, I’d take him back.

@Wilson_Alex11: Been a bog standard player for us, some games good some games shocking, a waste of a wage when we can go younger.

@KieranWoodward8: I don't know why the fans don't want him back? The only reason he's not getting game time is cause he's under utilised by Bishop, but overall performances he's been threatening, definitely play as a good number 10 or behind the striker partnership with Bishop we see it in games.

@ArtistNdl: Need to be doing better than Piggs if we want promotion unfortunately. If he's not good enough for Ipswich, he shouldn't be good enough for us. Should be the mentality.

@G_inpompey: Good player but not what we need. We need to sign a better and more ambitious striker.

@Hilly69er: Would look for better but wouldn't be upset if we did sign him.

@pompeymatt: To be honest not sure what I thought about Piggs. Scored a few goals and linked up but seemed to always lack pace to me. Don’t know. Maybe just didn’t play enough.

@Team_J_Me1: I think with a run of games he will get a decent goal return. Obviously doesn’t start ahead of Bishop but good alternative if Bishop is sold or injured etc. Would like another more pacy striker regardless though.

@Mikey12686519: I like him but we should be aiming higher.

