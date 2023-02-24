The midfielder has returned to full training this week in his latest bid to return from a recurring groin issue since September.

It’s a significant hurdle cleared for the 25-year-old, whose ongoing absence has been a source of huge frustration for the Fratton faithful.

Next on the agenda is Mousinho meeting the club’s medical and fitness departments on Monday to discuss the latest stage of Lowery’s rehabilitation.

And, if given the all-clear, Pompey’s head coach believes the former Crewe man could be available for selection for the trip to Cambridge United (March 4).

He told The News: ‘Tom is closest to coming back and will finish full training with us this week.

‘Then we are going to discuss with the fitness department and medical department where he is in terms of a full return to play, which we hope is going to be next week.

‘He has been in full training this week, back at it. He trained fully on Thursday and will also do it on Friday.

Tom Lowery's long-awaited comeback has been pencilled in for the trip to Cambridge United on March 4. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Tom will have another session with the fitness team over the weekend and then is back with us on Monday – and, if I get the all-clear, he will be ready for selection.

‘Realistically, we will probably look at Cambridge, it will just give him a bit more time.

‘In terms of being clear and available for selection, we aren’t going to do a huge amount on Monday because of the physicality all the lads will put into Saturday’s game, but we will see.

‘If we get the all-clear (with Lowery) then maybe it’s something we can explore going into the game on Tuesday.’

Since collecting the injury against Plymouth on September 17, Lowery has missed 28 of the Blues’ last 29 matches in all competitions.

His sole outing during that period was a 29-minute cameo off the bench at Hereford in the FA Cup in November.