Blues boss Danny Cowley unveiled his first signing of the January transfer window before kick-off after capturing centre-back Hayden Carter from Blackburn Rovers on loan.

However, the one new addition the supporters clearly want more than anything else is a front man who can make the difference.

George Hirst got on the scoresheet against the Dons to record his fourth goal of the season.

Marcus Harness sums up the feeling at Fratton Park after the Blues lost 2-1 at home to MK Dons

But as chances went abegging in the Blues’ first league game in 10 without a victory, it’s clear that a fresh new addition is on the mind of fans going into the second half of the season.

Here’s what supporters on Twitter have been saying after seeing their side waste chances against today’s visitors to Fratton Park...

@khooper8695: Another game we can't blame anyone but yourselves.

Don't take your chances, you don't win... sign a bloody striker #Pompey

@mark11s: If the club have any ambition at all any remaining budget needs to be spent on a competent striker.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Much the better side 2nd half. Missed chances in the first half… missing Lady Luck today.. let’s regroup and not panic #pompey

@TheChief657: Way too many wasted chances & throwing away possession.

Need to be much better in the final third.

@DanLewis1999: If this doesn’t show the owners we need a new striker, idk what will. Huge couple weeks left in the window.

@BigGreggerr: Poor. If this isn’t a desperate plea for a competent attacker I don’t know what is.

@BlueArmyAlex: Eisners need to spend on a DM and striker urgently. Williams looks finished and we can’t rely on Hirst or Marquis enough.

@CordenJamie: Just sign 2 new strikers and we’ll walk the league.

@Pompey_Goals: Normally I would say how did we lose that but we all know why #pompey

@GavH_: Good second half, obviously need someone up front desperately missing a striker had plenty of chances in both half’s to win #Pompey

