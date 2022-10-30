And he is convinced Tornante’s policy of backing rather than sacking their managers is pivotal towards ensuring the Blues can flourish.

In more than five years as Pompey owners, Tornante have worked with just two bosses – Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley.

Jackett departed in March 2021 following 211 matches at the helm, winning 109 times and taking the Blues to two League One play-off semi-finals and a Checkatrade Trophy triumph.

Now Cowley is in charge, with Eisner admitting he has been impressed with the ongoing performance of the head coach.

And, like Jackett, the 44-year-old will continue to be given the time and backing to return Pompey to the Championship.

Eisner told The News: ‘If you expect everything to happen overnight, you are going to fail.

‘It’s about patience and there’s two things – you pick the right managers and you stick with them. You don’t overreact and have them nervous, so every day their job is in jeopardy.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner and son Eric took in Pompey's 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury before returning to America. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I had the same people at Disney when I left, the same people at ABC. You get the right people and stick with them – and you let them know you’re going to stick with them.

‘If everybody is working on anxiety then anxiety makes bad decisions.

‘I think the Cowley’s are great, I am not judging them on any one game, I’m listening to Andrew (Cullen) and I’m listening to other people.

‘They know what they’re doing, they are nice people, they are decent people, they have a good sense of humour, they don’t go into a deep funk when they lose and get too exuberant when they win. They understand the game, they have a history.

‘With Kenny Jackett, I think there was a moment in time when it was right for him – and right for us – for that change.

‘I’m not saying you never make a change, you can’t have rules that aren’t unbreakable, I am just saying that generally you stick with the people.

‘Sometimes you change vice-presidents, sometimes you change somebody who does the ticketing, sometimes people leave or get bored with their job, that happens.

‘But, generally, you want to have a stable manager, including on the pitch.

‘We bought the Los Angeles Angels and put in a manager, staying with him the entire time we had the team, and won the World Series for the first time. The same thing happened with the Mighty Ducks.

‘I'm told Watford have had 17 managers in 10 years. If you’re going to do that then your ownership should probably change because something is wrong there.’

The Eisner family watched Pompey held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury on Saturday before returning to America.

It lifted the injury-hit side into fifth in the table, although the Blues have now won just one of their last six league outings.

Pompey’s chairman added: ‘The definition of intelligent management is dealing with defeat and dealing with failure, not dealing with success.